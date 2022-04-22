Niko Moon has released a euphoric new song, "Easy Tonight," and it’s the perfect breezy summertime singalong.

In true Niko Moon fashion, the track transports listeners to a carefree island where “the beer is chеap,” “a country song's on the radio” and “people are singing.” In a way, it invites listeners to slow down and enjoy a welcome respite from the stresses of everyday life.

“It's going down easy tonight / Ain't it good when it all feels right? / 'Tween this drink in my hand / And some real good friends / It's going down easy tonight,” Moon sings buoyantly on the jaunty tune.

“Being out of the road, performing songs from Good Time and feeling all the love and energy from people, has brought so much inspiration and creativity. Seeing people having a good time together and catching the vibe is part of the inspiration behind 'Easy Tonight,'" says Moon, who co-wrote the track with Joshua Murty, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey, Patrick Davis, Kevin Mac and his wife, Anna Moon.

“It’s like a love song to your favorite bar. I just imagine it bringing people together and everyone taking it easy!” he adds.

“Easy Tonight” is Moon’s first new music release following his 2021 RCA Records/Sony Music Nashville debut album, Good Time. The 14-track LP spawned the singles "No Sad Songs," "Paradise to Me," and the RIAA Platinum-certified title track.

Moon is set to bring his vibrant summer-ready songs to CMA Fest, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Riverbend Festival, Summerfest, Windy City Smokeout, Boots and Hearts, Country Thunder and other fairs and festivals around the country this year. He'll also make an international trek to Australia for his debut appearance at the country’s CMC Rocks QLD 2022.