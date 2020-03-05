Nicole Rayy, ‘All Woman’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Canadian country artist Nicole Rayy is premiering the music video for her empowering new song "All Woman" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch and listen.

The video for "All Woman" is particularly personal for Rayy, who used footage from her own childhood to help tell the story of her life. The clip kicks off with home video captured at her birth, with her beaming mother holding baby Nicole and welcoming her to the world. From there, fans get to see the artist's full progression, from taking her first steps to dancing with friends in junior high to grown-up Nicole getting ready to take the stage.

"I want this video to depict the journey I've gone through in my life to become the woman I am today," Rayy tells The Boot. "It was so special to be able to include all this footage of my childhood and other people in my life who helped shape my journey.

"I hope that everyone watching can self reflect on their own journey," she adds, "and remember all that you've been through contributes to the strong person you are today."

An Ontario native who's been a fixture of the Canadian country music scene since the 2012 release of her debut EP, Only Everything, Rayy has shared the stage with artists including Brett Kissel and Aaron Pritchett, and recently earned a CMA Ontario Rising Star of the Year Award.

"All Woman," Rayy's latest single, is out now. Head to her official website to purchase or stream the song, and to keep up with her upcoming tour dates and forthcoming new music.