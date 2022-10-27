Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have never been the couple to shy away from public displays of affection — they have been spotted kissing on red carpets and stages across the globe! So, of course, Kidman would share another spicy smooch for her husband's birthday.

The country singer turned 55 on Oct. 26, and per usual, his wife honored the occasion with a social media post.

"Happy Birthday my love," she writes next to a photo of the two sharing a romantic kiss, with Urban cradling her face.

Some would argue that the post is a bit subdued for this pair. Earlier this year, paparazzi captured Kidman and Urban share a passionate kiss ahead of the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.

And who could forget the steamy photo Kidman shared for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2021?

It's safe to say that these two are still very much in love and into one another after all these years.

It was a fast romance for the singer and the actress, who met in January 2005 and began dating six months later. Urban and Kidman tied the knot the following year, on June 25, 2006. They have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

The "Wild Hearts" singer is in the midst of his lengthy Speed of Now Tour, which began on June 17, with Ingrid Andress offering direct support. Tyler Hubbard joined the trek in September and will stay on until its end on Nov. 5.

Kidman also has a musical project in the works: She's accompanying actor Luke Evans on a cover of "Say Something" by a Great Big World and Christina Aguilera. The track will be featured on Evans' upcoming album, A Song for You, which arrives on Nov. 4.