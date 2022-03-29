Earlier this year, Jimmie Allen told Taste of Country that he had plenty of new projects he was working on. One of them was a collaboration with Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter on Carter's song "Easy."

The two recently released a music video for the song, which features both stars' families enjoying a trip to the desert in Nevada. Carter and his family took the RV out on a family trip, and since Allen was in Las Vegas doing a show, it was the perfect time to crank out a video. We catch glimpses of Allen's wife Alexis and Carter's wife Lauren, in addition to each couple's children.

There are also some great clips of cars zipping across the sand, leaving massive dust trails behind them, all while Allen and Carter sing about their love for the women in their lives.

The idea of a collaboration came while Carter was working on his solo album. As it turns out, his producer knew Allen and decided to get the two on a video call together.

"I said, 'Hey, I've got this song 'Easy'' and so we FaceTimed with Jimmie and he was like, 'Dude, I'm a huge fan of you!' and I said 'So am I!' So, we basically shared the love for one another and the rest was history," Carter shares with People.

It's not the first time the Backstreet Boys singer has gotten involved with country music, either, as the boy band collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on "God, Your Mama, and Me" in 2016.

Allen is currently on the road for his Down Home Tour. Chayce Beckham, Neon Union and Madeline Merlo are joining him as supporting acts. The country singer is also nominated in the all-genre category for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which will air on Sunday, April 3.

