Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Country Song on the Radio for November 2021?

Mark November of 2021 down as a huge month for country music on the radio. There have been so many songs that have come out this month, the radio is flooded with the sounds of cool new country.

Luke Bryan's "Up" hit country radio like a freight train. As soon as it was released, it was all over the radio. I mean, when you have an artist with the track record like Luke's, it only makes sense. This is a cool song that makes you realize that the word "up" is more prevalent to us than we think. It describes everything from filling up your coffee and gas tank, to the man up there watching down on us. Great song, look for it to make it up to the top of the charts for sure.

Zac Brown Band's "Same Boat" is taking the group back to some of their earlier sounds. The first few seconds of this kind of reminded me of "Chicken Fried." When I spoke with Zac about it, he said he felt like it was time that they revisit the sound that got them to where they are now. This is personally one of my favorite songs on the radio, and when it comes on, I go nuts.

Chris Janson's "Bye Mom" is a song that progressively gets you more into your feels as the verses unveil the life cycle with — and eventually without — your mom. Really a very creative song that I think we can all relate to. Look for this song to make it to the top, as well — people always ask me about it when we play it on Taste of Country Nights.

Other country songs on the radio in November 2021 include:

Blake Shelton "Come Back as a Country Boy"

Carrie Underwood "Stretchy Pants"

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dan + Shay "Steal My Love"

Justin Moore "With a Woman You Love"

Lee Brice, “Soul”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

Taylor Swift (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “I Bet You Think About Me”

What's your favorite new country song on the radio for November 2021?