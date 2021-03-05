Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There have been some great country album releases so far in 2021. I think with everyone being cooped up in 2020, there was an explosion of creativity and we are starting to see the fruits of those labors. There are a few really good country albums headed your way in March of 2021!

March 16: Gabby Barrett, Live From the Goldmine

The songs are from her album release livestream last year that celebrated her debut album, Goldmine. She has such an amazing voice, and to hear her do all of her songs live will be great! She has a lot going on, with a new song called "The Good Ones" on country radio and becoming a new mom.

March 19: Loretta Lynn, Still Woman Enough

Loretta Lynn's new album Still Woman Enough, comes out on March 19. This is going to be her 50th studio album. You read that right, 50 studio albums. The new album will have some of her older songs, but re-interpreted. It is also going to have Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood on it as well. I'm pumped for this one!

March 26: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

This is Carrie's 8th studio album, but her first-ever gospel album. If you haven't heard the one song on there with Cece Winans, you're missing out.

Which country album are you most excited for in March 2021? You can vote below.

New Country Albums Coming in March 2021:

March 16: Gabby Barrett, Live From the Goldmine EP

March 19: Loretta Lynn, Still Woman Enough

March 19: Morgan Wade, Reckless

March 26: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

March 26: Chevel Shepherd, Everybody's Got a Story

See the Best Albums of the 2010s — What's Your No. 1?