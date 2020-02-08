Neal McCoy’s Tour Bus Catches Fire in Louisiana

Neal McCoy's tour bus caught fire early Saturday morning (Feb. 8). Fortunately, the singer -- who spread the news of the bus fire on Facebook Live -- and his crew are all safe.

McCoy was in Mansfield, La., and headed to a Saturday night show in Alexandria, when his bus, nicknamed "Old Glory," caught fire shortly after 6AM. "Physically, we are good. But that is the bus that has taken us a million miles, and it is ugly,” McCoy said as he showed his Facebook followers his burning bus.

"That is our lifeline, but we will live on," McCoy added. "We’re just grateful everyone is okay and got out safely.”

In his Facebook Live, McCoy noted that he's been traveling on Old Glory for more than a decade. McCoy has a new tour bus on order, he shared, but it is not yet ready.

Per an 8AM update from McCoy, his bus is a loss, but the trailer being pulled behind it and some of his equipment may be okay. "So now we’re scrambling, trying to get rides to Alexandria, trying to get clothes ...," he added, "and the show will go on." McCoy's Saturday night concert will take place as scheduled at Alexandria's Rapides Parish Coliseum.

McCoy's bus fire didn't stop him from maintaining a daily tradition he's kept up for nearly 1,500 days: saying the Pledge of Allegiance via Facebook Live. On Saturday morning, he invited the first responders who were on the scene to recite the pledge with him.

The cause of McCoy's bus fire is under investigation.