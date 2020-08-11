Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley + More to Play Virtual St. Jude Fest

Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and others will participate in the upcoming Music Gives: Together #forStJude livestream. Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker, Lady A and Randy Owen with Alabama are also scheduled to perform during the virtual concert event organized by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

It all begins on Thursday (Aug. 13) at 5PM ET via St. Jude's Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok outposts. The country artists listed above will virtually "assemble" on the Giving Back Stage, hosted by Cody Alan and Marley Sherwood.

Plus, more performers spanning multiple genres will take part. Further slated are performances and appearances by Anthony Brown, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Drew Holcomb, For King and Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, Jon Secada, Kirk Franklin, Luis Fonsi, Mali Music, MercyMe, Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet and Third Eye Blind.

"Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals," offers Richard C. Shadyac Jr., the president and CEO of ALASC, St. Jude's charity arm. "During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world."

In a bid to make the upcoming event feel more like an in-real-life music festival, food will also be involved. The concert will include "intermissions with culinary content from some of America's most recognized chefs to make at home and enjoy during the festivities," according to a press release.

See the rest of the Music Gives: Together #forStJude lineup across its six total stages below:

For upcoming announcements, stay tuned to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Twitter, and get more information at stjude.org/musictogether. To make a donation to St. Jude, visit the hospital's official website.

