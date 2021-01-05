Morgan Wallen Found Out His Album Was Leaked By Walmart — So, He Leaked It Himself

Morgan Wallen found out that a big business has been playing fast and hard with the thing that's most precious to him — his new album — and he's ready to play hardball in return.

After the singer discovered that Walmart had put some copies of his new double album, Dangerous, out for sale a whole week ahead of its Jan. 8 drop date, Wallen went ahead and "start[ed] doing the leaking myself" on Monday night (Jan. 4).

"I don't know how that's possible, but it has," Wallen says of the leak, adding that while he's happy fans are "eager" to hear and share the new music, he put three years of work into the album and "I'll be damned if I let Walmart do the leaking."

True to his word, Wallen then put two songs up on TikTok for fans to check out. The first one, "Warning," is above, and the other, the album's title track, is below:

"It's kind of messed up," Wallen adds on Instagram, "but I don't shop at Walmart anyway." (Ouch!)

Wallen tagged Target in his Instagram post. Copies of Dangerous purchased from Walmart's big box competitor include two bonus tracks. "So, if you're going to buy my album, go to Target, baby," Wallen adds.

Wallen has a history of being a rebel, having made a number of colorful headlines in 2020: An arrest in Nashville in May following an incident at Kid Rock's downtown bar culminated in a judge declining to prosecute Wallen on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct in July. In October, Saturday Night Live showrunners scrapped Wallen's planned debut appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show after videos of the singer partying maskless with fans in multiple locations following a University of Alabama football game made the rounds on Twitter and TikTok. He ended up getting to perform on the show on Dec. 5, when he also appeared in a sketch that spoofed that moment.