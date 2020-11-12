Wednesday night (Nov. 11) was a big night for Morgan Wallen. The "More Than My Hometown" singer and CMA New Artist of the Year also announced a new album called Dangerous.

As promised, Wallen's new album will be a double album, but he also shared the album art and release date. Look for Dangerous on Jan. 8, 2021, making it one of the first country albums to drop next year and his first studio album in nearly three years. His debut album, If I Know Me, continues to be among the best-selling country albums every week.

When the album becomes available for pre-sale later this month, he'll also make available three additional songs, "Still Goin' Down," "Somebody's Problem" and "Livin' the Dream." "7 Summers" was another new song he released earlier this year.

Wallen beat out Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce to take home the CMA's New Artist of the Year honor. In the months before the 2020 CMAs, he was bumped as a scheduled performance on Saturday Night Live after images emerged of him flouting social distance and mask rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also announced he was a first-time father and he was arrested outside of Kid Rock's bar in Nashville.

Big Loud

Enter your number to get our free mobile app