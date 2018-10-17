Morgan Wallen Announces Headlining 2019 If I Know Me Tour
Morgan Wallen's got big plans for 2019: The rising country star has announced his own headlining tour.
Dubbed the If I Know Me Tour, Wallen's 2019 headlining trek will kick off on Jan. 5 in Milwaukee, Wisc. He'll hit a total of 26 cities -- including Boston, Mass.; Los Angeles, Calif.; and his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. -- before wrapping the tour up in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 30. Readers can see a full list of stops below.
Wallen's If I Know Me Tour is his second headlining trek; in the spring of 2018, he was on the road for his Up Town Tour. His 2019 tour will feature singer-songwriter Hardy (aka Michael Hardy) as his opening act; the two co-penned Wallen's hit single "Up Down," along with CJ Solar and Brad Clawson.
Pre-sales for Wallen's 2019 If I Know Me Tour will begin on Oct. 23; the official onsale date for the shows is Oct. 26. Visit MorganWallen.com for more details.
Morgan Wallen, 2019 If I Know Me Tour Dates:
Jan. 5 -- Milwaukee, Wisc.
Jan. 10 -- Birmingham, Ala.
Jan. 11 -- Knoxville, Tenn.
Jan. 12 -- Atlanta, Ga.
Jan. 17 -- Overland Park, Kan.
Jan. 18 -- Lincoln, Neb.
Jan. 19 -- Denver, Colo.
Jan. 24 -- Columbia, S.C.
Jan. 25 -- Athens, Ga.
Jan. 26 -- Madison, Wisc.
Jan. 31 -- Nashville, Tenn.
Feb. 2 -- Springfield, Ill.
Feb. 7 -- Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 9 -- Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 16 -- Lexington, Ky.
Feb. 21 -- New York City
Feb. 22 -- Boston, Mass.
Feb. 23 -- Asbury Park, N.J.
March 1 -- Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
March 7 -- Lancaster, Pa.
March 8 -- Clifton Park, N.Y.
March 23 -- Los Angeles, Calif.
March 27 -- San Diego, Calif.
March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz.
March 29 -- Las Vegas, Nev.
March 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah
