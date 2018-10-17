Morgan Wallen Announces Headlining 2019 If I Know Me Tour

Morgan Wallen's got big plans for 2019: The rising country star has announced his own headlining tour.

Dubbed the If I Know Me Tour, Wallen's 2019 headlining trek will kick off on Jan. 5 in Milwaukee, Wisc. He'll hit a total of 26 cities -- including Boston, Mass.; Los Angeles, Calif.; and his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. -- before wrapping the tour up in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 30. Readers can see a full list of stops below.

Wallen's If I Know Me Tour is his second headlining trek; in the spring of 2018, he was on the road for his Up Town Tour. His 2019 tour will feature singer-songwriter Hardy (aka Michael Hardy) as his opening act; the two co-penned Wallen's hit single "Up Down," along with CJ Solar and Brad Clawson.

Pre-sales for Wallen's 2019 If I Know Me Tour will begin on Oct. 23; the official onsale date for the shows is Oct. 26. Visit MorganWallen.com for more details.

Morgan Wallen, 2019 If I Know Me Tour Dates:

Jan. 5 -- Milwaukee, Wisc.

Jan. 10 -- Birmingham, Ala.

Jan. 11 -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 12 -- Atlanta, Ga.

Jan. 17 -- Overland Park, Kan.

Jan. 18 -- Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 19 -- Denver, Colo.

Jan. 24 -- Columbia, S.C.

Jan. 25 -- Athens, Ga.

Jan. 26 -- Madison, Wisc.

Jan. 31 -- Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 2 -- Springfield, Ill.

Feb. 7 -- Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 9 -- Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 16 -- Lexington, Ky.

Feb. 21 -- New York City

Feb. 22 -- Boston, Mass.

Feb. 23 -- Asbury Park, N.J.

March 1 -- Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

March 7 -- Lancaster, Pa.

March 8 -- Clifton Park, N.Y.

March 23 -- Los Angeles, Calif.

March 27 -- San Diego, Calif.

March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

March 29 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

March 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah

