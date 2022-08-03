TV viewers anxiously awaiting the premiere of the Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon-led drama, Monarch, have more than a month left to wait for the show's premiere. This week, however, the show released a new original song as it gears up for the start of its inaugural season.

The song is called "American Cowgirl" and it features vocals from cast member Anna Friel, who plays the role of Nicolette "Nicky" Roman. The tune was penned by the show's executive music producer Adam Anders along with Casey Brown and Heather Morgan, and it finds Friel proudly singing about the free-spirited cowgirl life.

"American cowgirl / I rope your heart and take the reins / I've got a love as big as Texas running through my veins / I'm a don't back down girl / I saddle up and stake my claim / Put the wild in the wild, wild west and live up to my name / Red lips, blue jeans, white pearls, I'm an American cowgirl," Friel sings in the chorus.

In a video clip shared by the show, Anders tells the story behind the song, saying the lyrics came together organically with Brown and Morgan.

Monarch is officially set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 11, on Fox. After its post-football premiere, the show will move to its permanent slot on Tuesdays at 9PM starting Sept. 20. Monarch was originally set to premiere in January of this year, but production was delayed due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show follows the fictional "First Family of Country Music," comprised of Albie Roman (played by Adkins) and his wife, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). A trailer released by the show hints at family friction as the couple's daughters Nicolette and Gigi Taylor-Roman (Beth Ditto) attempt to carry on their parents' legacy.

Other songs released for the show include a version of "A Country Boy Can Survive" by Adkins and the show's main theme, "The Card You Gamble," by Caitlyn Smith.

