Mo Pitney may have just given us one of the sweetest music videos of 2020. The Illinois native with the haunting voice has produced a touching clip for his heartwarming song “Mattress on the Floor” that reminds us all that, no matter what, love lives on.

“The song is centered around the idea that no matter where you are and what you have, the greatest treasure is love and trust and finding that in someone that shares the same for you,” Pitney tells Taste of Country during a recent interview. “You could have all the cars, money, fame and accolades that you wanted, but if you don’t have that one thing that remains, you essentially have nothing.”

In the music video, viewers witness the story of a young married couple experiencing the ups and downs of newlywed life. And while their hearts are bursting with love toward one another, they face a series of obstacles that have them arguing in the kitchen and crying in the car.

It soon becomes evident that one of their biggest obstacles has to do with money, leaving the husband to pawn his guitar to make some money to, maybe, buy a bedframe for that mattress on the floor that they have been sleeping on.

Or maybe, he buys something else. You'll just have to watch to find out.

“Immediately after watching the finished video for the first time, I realized it was the first music video I have had a sincere emotional reaction to,” says Pitney, who recently announced the Aug. 14 release of his brand-new, 13-song album, Ain’t Lookin’ Back. “I’ve watched it a few times since then, and it still has that effect on me. I’m really looking forward to getting it out there and seeing if it moves others the same way it did me.”