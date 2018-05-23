Mitchell Tenpenny Spent Plenty of Time in the Water Making ‘Drunk Me’ Music Video [Exclusive Video]

It's a good thing Mitchell Tenpenny knows how to swim. The rising country star spent a lot of time in the water while filming the new music video for his single "Drunk Me." Readers can press play above to get a peek behind the scenes of the clip.

For the "Drunk Me" video, director Justin Key had a vision: He wanted to flood a house. In the video, Tenpenny finds himself surrounded by water after a knocked-over bottle of alcohol brings a flood, both literally and, figuratively, of emotions. It's all a visual representation of a line Tenpenny sings in the song's chorus: "Drunk me can't get over you."

"We were in water constantly, and it was super challenging," says Lacey Cortez, who plays Tenpenny's ex in the "Drunk Me" video, "but in a really good way."

Tenpenny co-wrote "Drunk Me," which appears on his recently released self-titled EP, with Jordan Schmidt and Justin Wilson. He says, when writing the song, he "wanted to give a perspective of something I've actually dealt with."

""Drunk Me" felt so good to me. It felt honest. It felt like I was telling the story that I've dealt with over and over again," Tenpenny adds, "but the whole thing is real. I mean, it is exactly my emotions, exactly why I wrote the song."