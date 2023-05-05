Miranda Lambert’s First-Ever Concert Experience Was Seeing a Country Icon

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Miranda Lambert is considered a country music icon at this point, and will definitely end up in the Country Music Hall of Fame one day. She has won just about every award imaginable, from Grammys to ACMs and CMAs — plus, she just released a book.

Born in Texas, Lambert really launched her career 20 years ago, when she placed third on the singing competition show Nashville Star in 2003. After that, she released her blockbuster first album, Kerosene.

But it was in 1993, at her first concert ever, that one can assume she caught the performing bug.

Lambert's first-ever concert experience wasn't in a dive bar or in a random park somewhere — it was seeing Garth Brooks at then-Texas Stadium on night two of his 3-night stay in Texas.

"I went to see Garth Brooks at Texas Stadium, night 2, because he did 3 nights. I was 10 years old," she remembers.

Brooks is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. History, but in 1993, he was kicking off his first world tour. He was already well on his way to achieving mass global success, of course. No doubt, as a budding singer-songwriter, Lambert seeing the Garth Brooks on that day likely influenced her career.

We're thankful for it.

Lambert recently kicked off a book signing tour for her new lifestyle and recipe book, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. She also just became a New York Times best selling author!

Next up, she's performing at the 2023 ACM Awards, and for the 17th time in a row, she is up for Female Artist of the Year.

