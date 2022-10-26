Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.

In a video announcing the fragrance, Lambert sprays the Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum while her song "Actin' Up" from her 2022 album, Palomino, plays. She explains that the fragrance was inspired by the sassy tune, and it is for "strong-spirited, take no prisoners, queen of hearts."

The perfume is named after her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency and it is available at Boot Barn stores and on her Idyllwind website.

The country superstar kicked off her Velvet Rodeo residency on Sept. 23, wrapping up the October dates on Oct. 8. She will pick up the residency again on Nov. 26, and it will end for the year on Dec. 11. The final leg of the residency — at least what's been announced thus far — will run in March and April of 2023.

Fans can also expect to see Lambert at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. She is nominated for four awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Palomino (nominated as artist and producer). She is also set to perform her song "Geraldine," which was originally featured on the Grammy-nominated The Marfa Tapes, but was re-recorded for Palomino.

Lambert is up against Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen in the top category of Entertainer of the Year. Combs took home the EOTY trophy at the CMAs in 2021, but Lambert is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.

