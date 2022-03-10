Miranda Lambert's new studio album, Palomino, will drop April 29.

The project features 15 tracks, three of which previously appeared on her May 2021 album, The Marfa Tapes. The first of new-new music she has shared is a song called "Strange," co-written with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. The song preaches the importance of staying optimistic during hard times.

“Have a smoke, buy a round / Get on a jet liner going anywhere bound / Pick a string, sing the blues / Dance a hole in your shoes / Do anything to keep you sane /‘Cause times like these make me feel strange,” Lambert sings in a lively chorus. Listen here:

Lambert tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that the tune was written at her farm during the strange year of 2020. She hopes it can allow listeners to take a break from the heaviness of the world.

"The song ‘Strange’ came together in a really cool organic way,” she shares. "Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick and I were out writing at my farm and Natalie had this really cool idea and melody and just the song title ‘Strange.’ We were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time."

"We did write it in 2020," Lambert explains. "We kind of wrote it towards addressing some heavy things, but mostly we want people to take away from this song to be lighter on their feet and take a breath and play a song and do a dance and maybe fly somewhere fun, just kind of escape from a reality that isn't too good.”

Lambert echoes that statement in a conversation with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. Specifically, the country star intends for the song to encourage fans to, “find your happy place in music and pick your guitars rolling away from the troubles."

Palamino is Lambert’s first solo album since 2019’s Wildcard, which produced hit single “Bluebird,” among others. The singer teamed up with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for 2021’s The Marfa Tapes, which is nominated for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.