Miranda Lambert Plants Tree at Her Farm to Honor Her Late Dog Waylon

Miranda Lambert turned to social media to share a sweet honor she gave her late dog, Waylon. The singer has planted a tree at her farm in Tennessee to tribute her canine buddy, whom she remembered as "one of my best friends" when he died in late October.

Lambert shared two photographs to her Instagram Story on Monday (Nov. 2) in remembrance of Waylon, whom she found on the side of the road in Oklahoma in 2008, freezing and starving. The first picture shows a small tree that's newly planted, accompanied by a caption that explains it's in honor of her longtime canine companion.

The second picture shows a sweet oval tag that Lambert had made, bearing the inscription, "Your paws left prints on our hearts Waylon," accompanied by heart and crying emojis.

Lambert is well-known for her love of animals; in fact, she co-founded the MuttNation Foundation with her mom, Bev Lambert, to help place shelter dogs across the country in forever homes. She frequently shares pictures of her many animals via social media, and she paid tribute to Waylon in a heartfelt post on Oct. 22, saying that he was in such bad shape when she found him that he was not expected to survive.

"But he did. For almost 13 years," Lambert wrote, adding, "He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort."

The "Settling Down" singer said she was happy that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, got to know Waylon in his later years.

"We are heartbroken but happy that he is running across the rainbow bridge right now and will be waiting for us when we get there," Lambert wrote. "Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it."