Miranda Lambert has added another honor to her long list of prestigious accolades. She has been inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, which she calls "one of the greatest honors of my life."

Lambert was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday (Oct. 26) in Fort Worth, Texas. She turned to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 29) to share a series of photos and a video from the event, showing her posing with her fellow honorees, friends and family, as well as her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

"Tuesday October 26 2021 is a day I will never forget as long as I live," Lambert writes to accompany the pictures. "That is the day I got inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall Of Fame in Ft. Worth Texas. It is truly one of the greatest honors of my life. I am beyond grateful to join such an amazing group of women. I’m still processing this and will be for a long time."

The Texas native says the honor has only reinforced her determination to continue to strive for excellence.

"Being part of this kick ass club has lit a new fire in me to keep pushing to be better," she vows. "To keep learning new things and to hold on tight to the grit and determination it takes to achieve your goals. I have a long way to go to be half as cool the 200 plus cowgirls that have also been inducted over the years but I’m ready for the journey. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the @cowgirlmuseum for trusting me with this honor. Thank you to my family and close friends for joining me to celebrate and to Eleanor Green for nominating me. My heart is full."

Lambert ends her post with a heart emoji and the hashtags #cowgirls and #trailblazers.

According to a press release, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame launched in 1975 with a mission to honor and celebrate "women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire."

Lambert certainly fits that bill. Her long string of hit songs and albums has earned her a place as one of the most celebrated musicians of her generation, Lambert is the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history and third most-nominated artist overall, and she's nominated multiple times again in the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards, earning nods for Entertainer and Female Vocalist of the Year. She and Elle King also share a nomination for Musical Event of the Year for their collaboration on “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)."

The country superstar's current single is "If I Was a Cowboy," which marks her first new music since 2019 and the first taste fans have had of any upcoming new project. Lambert is slated to take the stage at the 55th CMA Awards on Nov. 10 to perform.

