Miranda Lambert is Missing the 2022 Grammys, and She’s Got ‘FOMO’

Miranda Lambert's nominated in two categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), but if she wins, she'll have to celebrate remotely: The singer can't make it to Las Vegas to attend the awards show in person.

Lambert is a 23-time Grammy nominee who's won three times, including Best Country Album in 2021 for Wildcard, and she also performed at last year's show. Going into Sunday night's ceremony, she stands to win another Best Country Album trophy for The Marfa Tapes, with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, plus Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," her duet with Elle King.

The singer has been on a hot streak at awards shows lately. In March, she skipped the 2022 ACM Awards -- and won the night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year. With that experience still fresh in her mind, Lambert says she's disappointed she can't make it to the Grammys.

"I'm not getting to go again," she told ABC Audio ahead of the show.

"[Jon Randall, Jack Ingram and I] were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO," Lambert said, adding that her Marfa Tapes collaborators will be there "representing the home team" in case The Marfa Tapes wins.

But Lambert's got a couple of good reasons why she can't attend the Grammys this year. The show conflicts with pre-production for her Bandwagon Tour, a revived new installment of her co-headlining tour with Little Big Town that the two acts first launched in 2018. Plus, Lambert's new album, Palomino, comes out at the end of April.

"So I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," she adds.

The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on CBS beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday night.

