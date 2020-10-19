Miranda Lambert’s Husband Will Co-Star in Her ‘Settling Down’ Music Video

Miranda Lambert's new music video is homegrown. In clips shared to her Instagram page, the singer shows that "Settling Down" features husband Brendan McLoughlin and was filmed on her Tennessee farm.

There's just a short outtake on Lambert's Instagram wall, but some more substantial footage in her IG Story. Find Lambert on a horse racing across a pasture and her husband of nearly two years in his black tie best. It looks to be something of a love story, which fits the mid-tempo track's narrative.

This third single from Wildcard finds Lambert contemplating her next move as true love looks nearly certain in her future: Is she ready, the songs asks?

"Serious faces on the set of the "Settling Down" music video with @brendanjmcloughlin," Lambert says in the caption. The 29-year-old McLoughlin just joined Instagram on Friday. Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild are two people who commented quickly after spotting the clip:

Lambert's house is a favorite setting for several of her most recent performances. She has sung acoustic songs from her porch on two separate television specials and shared many pictures from her yard, interior rooms and barn. McLoughlin is often seen tending to household chores in these pictures, and he's often shirtless. When not at home, the pair have traveled across the country during the pandemic.

Wildcard was released last fall and is nominated for CMA Album of the Year. "Settling Down" follows Lambert's No. 1 hit "Bluebird." Both songs were co-writes with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.

