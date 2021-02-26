Miranda Lambert hopes her new collaboration with Elle King transcends genres, because that's something the pop singer is uniquely capable of. "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — released on Friday (Feb. 26) — finds two friends coming together for a kind of wild and rowdy story they may have lived together.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Lambert opened up about her history with King. "I’m such a huge Elle fan," she says. "She was on the road with us for the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour and it was all girls, and we just became really good friends."

That Fall 2019 tour also included Maren Morris, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes, among others, for various shows. A group cover of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" would go on to win an ACM Award in September.

News of a collaboration between King and Lambert first came with social media posts showing both stars in classic '80s wedding garb. Throughout the week, King shared clips of the music video and a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, and it looks like they did plenty of "research" to record the uptempo pop-rocker.

"I think it's just a great song. I don't think anybody cared about where it fit because it was fun and great," Lambert says when asked if King is going country or if Lambert is all-in on a future pop hit. "I think she’s kind of one of those artists that can do all of it. She sort of fits in wherever she fits in."

King's prior country credits include a collaboration with Dierks Bentley on "Different for Girls," his No. 1 hit from 2016. She's best known for her pop-rock hit "Ex's and Oh's," from 2014.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app