Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Building a New House Together

Miranda Lambert is literally closing the door on a chapter of her life. The singer reveals that she is building a new home with her husband of two years, Brendan McLoughlin.

Gone is the house with the "magic porch," but don't worry — she's not giving up her creative space completely. This house is different from the farm she bought an hour southwest of Nashville for $3.4 million in 2016. The home that Lambert is leaving was purchased in 2015, per Zillow.

The farmhouse (pictured below) is a three-bedroom home with multiple guest cabins in rural Tennessee; when she bought it, magazines called it her "bachelorette pad," or a place for her to escape to post-divorce. The house she has moved out of is in Nashville and is has five bedrooms and six bathrooms among the very modern 5,800 square feet, plus her magic porch.

Fans saw it most recently when the country star performed her award-winning, chart-topping song "Bluebird" from CMT's Celebrate Our Heroes special; it's also where she told longtime producer Frank Liddell she was going to try Jay Joyce for the Wildcard album. Friends including Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town have reflected on writing songs on that porch, a hillside extension that is perfect for capturing sunsets.

Since she married McLoughlin in 2019, fans have been treated to more views of the home's interior. Her "house husband" videos showed a shirtless Brendan doing chores like laundry and yardwork. He may continue to entertain her fans in similar ways moving forward, but it's going to be from a different home.

"I moved, and I’m creating a new magic porch," Lambert shares. "We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house. Everyone is like, ‘Where you gonna put your Grammy?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know yet’ [Laughs]. ‘I’ll let you all know when you get there.'"

That Grammy was won earlier this year, for Best Country Album, giving Lambert two lifetime in the category. Unless she stockpiled before she moved off of the four-acre property, songs for her next album will be born from her new magic porch.

Those songs may continue to be about love vs. heartbreak. The Weight of These Wings (2016) came after her marriage to Blake Shelton ended, and while she was involved with Evan Felker and living with Anderson East in the years that followed, the soul of Wildcard found a woman falling in love again. Lambert and McLoughlin have been married for two years now and look to be taking the idea of building a new life together very literally.

