Miranda Lambert performed her latest single, "Bluebird," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (May 8), and she sent the special acoustic performance out to the essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lambert performed from her home in Tennessee, seated in her writing nook and dressed up in ripped jeans and white boots for the occasion. Before she sang, she took the opportunity to thank the "first responders and healthcare workers and grocery store people that are keeping us safe and fed."

"We're praying for you all," Lambert says in the video above, "and we're so thankful for you, and you're all heroes. Hopefully we're almost through this thing. Don't forget to keep a bluebird in your heart."

She delivers a strong, clear-voiced rendition of the wistful song, which offers a message of hope for hard times.

"And if the whole wide world stops singing / And all the stars go dark / I'll keep a light on in my soul / Keep a bluebird in my heart," Lambert sings in the uplifting chorus.

The country superstar has been in quarantine recently at her rural estate in Tennessee with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. "Bluebird" is the second single from Lambert's current album, Wildcard, and she previously performed it from the side porch of their house during the ACM Presents: Our Country special on April 5, revealing to fans that it was the location of her wedding to McLoughlin.

The couple's property was hit hard by the ferocious storms that recently swept through Tennessee. Lambert turned to social media to share pictures of the massive trees that she and her husband had to cut up and move out of their path just to drive to and from their house afterward.