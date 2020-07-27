Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird" is the No. 1 song in country music. The mellifluous track from her Wildcard album is her sixth No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, her fourth as primary artist.

Overall Lambert has seven No. 1 songs, including one song ("Automatic" from 2014) that topped the Mediabase airplay chart only. "Bluebird" reached No. 1 on both charts, something she had not done in nearly a decade. The singer's last Billboard No. 1 as a primary artist was "Over You" in 2012. She more recently reached the top of the charts as a featured singer on Keith Urban's "We Were Us" and Jason Aldean's "Drowns the Whiskey," in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Lambert — who until recently was on a lengthy road trip with husband Brendan McLoughlin — reacted to the news on Instagram on Sunday night.

"I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged," she says. "I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers, the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years."

"I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all," Lambert writes before thanking her team individually. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"Bluebird" was the second single from Wildcard, Lambert's 2019 release. Both of her previous two albums failed to turn in a Billboard No. 1 single, although she's always earned critical acclaim in the way of positive reviews and honors at country awards shows. At least three songs from her previous three albums have been certified platinum or multi-platinum; she is also one of country music's most sought after headliners for festivals.

Now that "Bluebird" has hit No. 1, Lambert is going to have to make good on a promise:

Lambert recently told Taste of Country Nights that she promised co-writer Luke Dick she'd get a tattoo of a bluebird with him when the song went to No. 1 -- and now she's realizing he was serious when he made the bet. The singer has no fewer than eight tattoos, but recognizes that her "arms are getting pretty full already."

Additionally, she's looking forward to a chill celebration with her team while being slightly disappointed that the coronavirus pandemic is preventing a larger party. "But there will be a time for that,” she tells ToC Nights hosts Evan and Amber.