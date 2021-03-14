Miranda Lambert Celebrates Her Fellow Grammy Best Country Album Nominees, ‘Especially as a Group of Women’

As Miranda Lambert accepted her Best Country Album trophy at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (March 14), she made a point to mention the other artists who had projects in the category.

"We are such a family in country music, so I feel like, holding this right now, I'm holding it for all of us, especially us girls," Lambert said during her acceptance speech. Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark all had projects nominated in the category, though Lambert ultimately won with her latest studio album, Wildcard.

"These are all really strong records, and all my friends," Lambert elaborated in the virtual press room when asked about her relationships with her fellow nominees. "I mean, I just met Ingrid, but I respect what she does, and everybody else, I've known for a long time, you know? Toured with [them], been friends with [them], hung out outside work."

That camaraderie means that, for Lambert, any of the nominees winning would have qualified as a victory.

"Whoever won, we were all winning for each other -- and for Nashville," she adds. "This isn't just mine; this is ours. Especially as a group of women."

Like the rest of the nominees in the category, the singer goes on to say, she takes pride in the album projects she creates, so it's especially meaningful to her to win her second Grammy Award for a full body of work (she also won the same award in 2015, for Platinum).

"I still make albums. Everybody in this category does," Lambert reflects. "You know, we still romanticize about having a full project to represent where we are in life and where we are creatively. This record -- I really needed it in my life at the time that we made it, and, obviously, it feels amazing to celebrate that."

Later on in the ceremony, Lambert performed her No. 1 single "Bluebird," off her Wildcard album.

