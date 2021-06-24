Miley Cyrus recently brought a "Party in the USA" to the Ryman Auditorium for a special Pride Month concert that will be available to stream on demand on Friday (June 25). In the sprit of allyship and celebration, the singer filled the venue with LGBTQ+ fans and supporters, and invited several special guests, including Maren Morris.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You includes stylized covers of familiar songs such as Cher's “Believe,” ABBA's “Dancing Queen" and, of course, the Pretenders' “Stand By You.” It's ABBA's 1976 hit that Morris performs with Cyrus; the two wore '70s-style outfits for the occasion, and have perfect chemistry, as a clip shows.

Morris and Cyrus appear to be truly enjoy each other’s company as the sing and dance together onstage:

Morris was an obvious choice to join in on Cyrus' fun, as she is a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2018, for Billboard, Morris penned a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community; in 2019, she sat down for an interview with Ty Bentli and opened up about her passion for being an ally.

“I love that community so much,” Morris said at the time. “I just try to speak up because I am so privileged.

In addition to Morris, Cyrus invited Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Orville Peck to be part of her Pride Month concert. The hour-long special will be available to stream via Peacock.

