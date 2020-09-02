Red Dirt legend Mike McClure's new song "I am Not Broken" is a tribute to the friends and mentors he's lost. The new song is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

McClure specifically had his longtime bassist Tom Skinner, his producer and collaborator Joe Hardy and fellow artist Steve Ripley in mind when he co-wrote this new song with Scott Copeland and Gary Thomason. "All of these great minds and music masters helped form me, and they are gone. So this song is for them," the artist tells The Boot.

"It's a reflection on the past several years of my own life: all I’ve learned about letting go of the past and rising up. Even though I am beat up … I am not broken," McClure adds. "And those horns make me want to Van Morrison leg-kick. I think it sets the tone for the whole album."

"I am Not Broken" is the lead song of McClure's forthcoming new album, the 10-track Looking Up. It's his 10th record as a solo artist; his first, Twelve Pieces, came in 2002, while he was still with the Stillwater, Okla.-bred band the Great Divide, which he co-founded in the early 1990s.

McClure has gone through some major life changes in recent years: Now one year sober, he's in a "healthy and love-filled relationship" and practices yoga and meditation. Since the novel coronavirus pandemic forced touring acts off the road, he's been at home more than he's used to, using the time to garden, raise chickens and write, as well as to enjoy the company of his partner and 21-year-old and 17-year-old daughters.

"Being here at home with them, and being truly present for the first time, has allowed some healing to begin for us all," McClure admits. "It’s been so peaceful and grounding. I'm really grateful for it all."

As a Red Dirt mainstay, McClure was Cross Canadian Ragweed's permanent producer. He has also worked with the Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and more.

Looking Up is due out on Sept. 25. Fans can learn more at MikeMcClureBand.com.

Listen to Mike McClure's "I am Not Broken"