Mike Fisher turned to social media on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) to congratulate his wife, Carrie Underwood, after she won Entertainer of the Year in the 2020 ACM Awards.

Fisher posted a picture of his country superstar wife to Instagram holding her trophy while giving her acceptance speech, writing, "Wow what a night! Congrats @carrieunderwood I’m so proud of you for working so hard and using your gift for His glory!"

"Wish I could’ve been there with you tonight!!" he adds, finishing with the hashtag #acmentertaineroftheyear.

Underwood set two records by winning ACM Entertainer of the Year in a tie with Thomas Rhett on Wednesday night, marking the first time that's ever happened in the history of the awards show. Underwood also won the honor for the third time in 2020, breaking the old record she held in conjunction with Taylor Swift. The two were previously tied for the most times a female had won ACM Entertainer of the Year, with two wins apiece. Underwood also won Entertainer of the Year in 2009 and 2010.

The flustered superstar forgot to thank her husband and their two kids in her acceptance speech after Wednesday's win, a situation she corrected immediately afterward when she addressed journalists in a virtual press room.

"First, I wanna say that I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or children in my acceptance speech," Underwood said sheepishly backstage.

"You would think after this many years and seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me. So, I'm sorry but I do love my children and my husband."