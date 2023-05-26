20 Great Memorial Day Songs

The best Memorial Day songs focus on the men and women who've made the ultimate sacrifice. These 20 country songs do that in deeply personal ways.

Well-known titles by Tim McGraw, Toby Keith and the Statler Brothers are the go-to songs for any Memorial Day songs list. For this Top 20, we went deeper.

Find an album cut from Chris Young, a modern hit from Justin Moore and a decades-old melody that hits just as hard today as it did when one of country music's best made it famous amid the Vietnam War.

George Jones honored fallen soldiers 10 years before his death. Billy Ray Cyrus' tribute came 20 years prior to that — if nothing else, you're going to discover that country music's commitment to the troops is long-lasting. These aren't easy songs to write, and each requires the kind of connection you just can't fake.

As a general rule, the more tears that fall, the better.

For some, Memorial Day has become the unofficial start to summer or an excuse for a long weekend. That's not right. Think of this list of Memorial Day songs as 20 ways to honor the brave American heroes who fought valiantly for our freedom, and then share the song that touched you with someone else.