Max Flinn's "If I Didn't Love You" is a love song made for dancing. The new song, premiering exclusively with The Boot, features some of the same musicians who have played with the rising Texas artist's heroes.

Traditional country fiddle drives "If I Didn't Love You," an uptempo number that Flinn says captures his live sound well -- so well, in fact, that it's the song he opens shows with. Fans get a taste of his live personality in this performance, captured at a warehouse in West Houston.

"Even though it's a fun, upbeat dancehall song, it doesn't lack substance lyrically," Flinn says of the song. "[It's a] straight-to-the-point love song."

Playing on "If I Didn't Love You" are guitarist Brent Mason and fiddler Larry Franklin. The two men are sought-after session players and have done plenty of recording with country legend Alan Jackson, whom Flinn cites as "my favorite singer of all time."

"If I Didn't Love You" is the third single from Flinn's upcoming new EP, Meant to Be, due out on March 5. He recorded the project in Nashville with producer Bobby Terry, with whom he also co-wrote. Flinn's other co-writer for the EP was David Tolliver, and in addition to Mason and Franklin, it also features Kenny Chesney guitarist Jon Conley.

A Houston native, Flinn graduated from the music of children's artist Raffi to Red Dirt stars Pat Green and Robert Earl Keen. He taught himself to play guitar and made music a hobby in his teens and early 20s, working to grow a following as an artist while working a corporate job in the oil and gas industry.

Flinn's debut EP, Give Me Something More, arrived in 2017. Since then, he's charted two songs on the Texas radio charts: 2019's "Anywhere But Austin" and 2020's "God's Been Laughin' at Me."