Matt Jordan's new single "For a Minute" is a heartland rock-influenced bit of nostalgia. The song is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

Written by Jordan with Kenny Johnson, and produced by Sal Oliveri, "For a Minute" is bright and upbeat as it looks back on carefree, youthful days gone by. There's a hint of Tom Petty in the melody, and a bit of Bruce Springsteen in Jordan's vaguely raspy vocals.

"Wish I could go back for a minute / Back before time started speedin' along," Jordan confesses in the chorus, sagely adding, "I guess you don't know what you got 'til you miss it / But you don't miss it 'til it's gone."

"I've always been pretty restless -- always looking forward to the next thing, never fully appreciating the moment I'm in until it's over. It's happened in every season of my life," Jordan tells The Boot. ""For a Minute" is a realization of that, looking back at various points in time where me and whoever I was with were making memories that we'd look back on fondly, but we had no idea that's what was happening. That's what this song is: just reminiscing on a more simple, more innocent time that I know I'll never have again."

A St. Louis-area native, Jordan grew up listening to Springsteen, the Eagles and Jackson Browne, but he also counts modern superstars such as Eric Church among his influences. He's spent his recent years away from the music scene while starting a family, and is now facing the future of his career with a renewed sense of passion.

"For a Minute" is due out widely on Friday (Aug. 14). Visit MattJordanSongwriter.com to learn more.

Listen to Matt Jordan's "For a Minute"