Top 10 Martina McBride Collaborations

Martina McBride is a bona fide country music legend. Over the course of her decades-long career, the Kansas native has sold over 14 million records and charted five No. 1 singles. Today, her career-defining songs like "Independence Day" and "Wild Angels" are considered classics.

Throughout the years, McBride has consistently recored superb duets with fellow musicians across genres. Whether she's working with fellow country superstars Alan Jackson and George Strait or rock veterans like Don Henley and Bob Seger, McBride is always firmly in her element.

McBride has forged many close ties with fellow musicians, even since the earliest days of her career. During the late 1980s, her husband began working for Garth Brooks' tour crew. Brooks made the then-undiscovered McBride a promise that if she got a record deal, she could open for him. In 1991, she signed with RCA Nashville and Brooks kept his word.

Four years later, McBride had her first No. 1 hit with "Wild Angels." Some of her earliest collaborations were 90s ballads, featuring the talents of Clint Black and pianist Jim Brickman. Since then, McBride has earned 14 Grammy nominations, won 22 Academy of Country Music Awards and continued to release even more incredible duets.

Let's take a look at the country superstar's 10 most memorable collaborations yet.