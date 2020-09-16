Maren Morris hit the stage during the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night, giving one of the highlights of the annual broadcast with her performance of "To Hell & Back."

Morris performed with her band from the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, clad in a red floral dress and playing an acoustic guitar. She delivered a spot-on vocal performance during the song, which she released as the third single from her celebrated sophomore album, Girl, in March of 2020.

Morris scored a No. 1 hit across multiple genres and in different countries with the album's second single, "The Bones," and she went into the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night as one of the most-nominated artists, tied with Thomas Rhett with five nods apiece.

Morris was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and more in the 2020 ACM Awards, which aired from the Ryman, the Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe live on CBS, hosted by Keith Urban.

Morris and her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23. The couple and their new addition have spent most of the recent coronavirus pandemic since then at home in Nashville, getting to spend some quality family time as tours have been mostly suspended for 2020 in light of social distancing.