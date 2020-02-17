Maren Morris Is First Solo Women to Have Multi-Week No. 1 Country Song Since 2012

Maren Morris has ended a drought for women on the country charts. For the chart week dated Feb. 21, the country star is the first solo woman to have a song at No. 1 for multiple weeks in nearly eight years.

Morris' track "The Bones" is the first song by a solo female artist to take the top spot on the country charts for more than one week since Carrie Underwood's hit "Blown Away" stayed at No. 1 for multiple weeks in October of 2012. "The Bones" first became Morris' third career No. 1 song, following "Girl" and "I Could Use a Love Song," during the chart week dated Feb. 14.

"2 weeks at number 1. If I can be honest, I really thought the only way this could ever happen is if I was the feature artist on a guy’s song," Morris writes on Twitter. "Sitting here seeing my name at the top of a chart at all is rare, but to break this 8 year streak just feels so unbelievable. Thank you."

Morris was also the last solo woman to make it to the No. 1 spot on the country charts, with "Girl," in August. In the months since that song topped the charts, female artists have only been represented in the No. 1 spot as part of a group or collaboration: by Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, whose track "What If I Never Get Over You" made it to No. 1 in January, and by Lindsay Ell, whose collaboration with Brantley Gilbert, "What Happens in a Small Town," hit No. 1 in November.

"The Bones" is featured on Morris' most recent album, the CMA-winning Girl. The 29-year-old spent most of 2019 touring in support of that record, and promoting the debut album of country supergroup the Highwomen, of which she is a member alongside Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Morris is currently prepping for the birth of her first child, a son, with husband Ryan Hurd.