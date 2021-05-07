Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are "Chasing After You" with a smoking performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The romantic duet marks their first late-night performance as a couple, and Hurd's late night debut.

Performing on a set adorned with twinkle light-clad faux trees and bushes, Morris donned a long white gown as the husband-and-wife pair stood face-to-face, passionately singing directly to each other about a couple that can't seem to quit one another.

"Every time, every time you say we're done / You come back to the love you werе running from / Don't know why, don't know why I let you but I do / Guess I love chasing aftеr you," they harmonize.

Their appearance on Late Night follows their performance of "Chasing After You" at the 2021 ACM Awards, where Morris also took home the trophies for Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Bones."

"Chasing After You" is Morris and Hurd's current single and their first official duet as a couple. The song is climbing the country charts: It is currently inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

In an interview with Kelleigh Bannen on Today's Country, Hurd revealed that he and Morris heard the song years ago on their first vacation together, and Morris said she wanted them to record it. "It's been really natural. And I think that that's the best part about it. There's moments that are hard to be a creative partnership and actually have a life together ... but I think, for the most part, we do this together. We always have," he explains about the balance between their personal and working relationship.

Hurd and Morris married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Hayes, in March 2020.

