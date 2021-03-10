Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Coo Over Baby Hayes’ Gap Teeth

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are enjoying one milestone after another with their almost 1-year-old son, Hayes. The teething milestone is sometimes not the best, as it leads to sleepless nights, but for the couple's baby boy, it's adorable.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Morris and Hurd reveal that Hayes has been crawling for a few months and he's trying to stand. "So I feel like he’s right around the corner from walking," Morris says.

As for talking? "He says like 'Mama' and 'Dada' but I don't think he realizes that that's us. He just likes the sound of the words."

He also likes the sound of Mama and Dada's new duet, "Chasing After You." Well, at least he doesn't roll away when they play it for him. Hurd says Hayes will bop along in his own way.

"If you sing to him, he'll try to match your note," the "To a T" singer shares. "He can't do it yet, but he'll know, 'Oh, we were supposed to sing.'"

"I'll pick a note and just go (singing) 'Laaaa.' And he’ll go 'Laaa,'" Morris adds. "He's finding his tune, I love it."

Photos of Hayes are hard to come by on either singer-songwriters' social media pages, and if you do find them, they're usually of his backside. The couple are more protective of Hayes' privacy now after some bad experiences soon after he was born in March 2020. So, you'll need to use your imagination as the proud parents describe his most recent "aww" moment.

"When he got teeth, it was pretty good," Hurd shares. "He's got that massive gap in his baby teeth."

"Yeah, his two front teeth came in and they're so gapped and cute … he looks like a person, it's really weird," the Grammy-nominated Morris says.

As for a first birthday celebration? The couple of three years says they'll have family over and then debate the logistics of the smash cake. Watch the video above to see how they settled things, but have no fear. "There will be a mess at some point," Hurd assures.

"Chasing After You" is a duet from Hurd's next project on Sony Music Nashville. Morris will be a performer at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday (March 14). "The Bones" is nominated in the Best Country Song category.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app