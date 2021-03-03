Maren Morris and Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe brought their recent duet "Line By Line" to The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday (March 2) for the romantic tune's television debut.

While not actually live in host Corden's TV studio in Los Angeles, the pair belted the number in a pre-recorded performance that cast the "Girl"-singing country music star and her latest songwriting partner on a dimly lit stage in front of evocative foliage. Saxe strummed his electric guitar as Morris cooed along with the selection's meta lines about writing a love song.

The backdrop made for a pleasant presentation of the ditty's knowing lines: "Four chords, three minutes, it'd never fit in it / So I just take you line by line / Ooh, I'll be writing about you for the rest of my life."

Asked by Corden how the collaboration with 2020 CMA Awards winner Morris first came about, Saxe revealed that "Line By Line" isn't the first song the smooth-singing duo composed together.

"I tweeted how much I loved Maren Morris' songs," Saxe says. "I didn't really see her seeing that tweet as a possibility, but she did. And she reciprocated that she liked my songs, too. So I got on a flight to Nashville and … we spent two days writing songs, and this was the second one we wrote."

The studio take of "Line By Line" (which also counts as co-writer Jimmy Robbins) emerged in February. It's expected to appear on Saxe's next album, the follow-up to his 2020 LP, Hold It Together.

Meanwhile, Morris has been lent her powerful vocal talent to another stunning duet: "Chasing After You," the latest single from her husband, fellow country star Ryan Hurd.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Country Music's Greatest Love Stories: