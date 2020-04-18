Maren Morris and Hozier teamed for a stunning rendition of her hit "The Bones" during the first hour of the One World: Together at Home livestreaming special on Saturday (April 18).

The country and pop singer and the Irish musician joined together virtually, with him playing acoustic guitar and providing his vocals from Ireland, accompanied by a keyboardist, while Morris appeared to be singing from her home in Nashville. The camera cut back and forth between the two singers as they delivered the tender song, which is an homage to the strength of a love relationship that's built to last.

"When the bones are good, the rest don't matter / Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter / Let it rain 'cause you and I remain the same / When there ain't a crack in the foundation / Baby, I know any storm we're facing / Will blow right over while we stay put / The house don't fall when the bones are good," they sang together in the chorus.

Morris wrote "The Bones" with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and she released it as the second single from her sophomore album, Girl, in May of 2019. A remix featuring Hozier followed in October. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, and topped the Adult Top 40 chart.

Their performance at the One World: Together at Home event appeared to be live, which would make it Morris' first musical appearance since she and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23.

The One World: Together at Home event was curated by Lady Gaga to celebrate those who work on the front lines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it's also slated to feature performances from Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Billy Ray Cyrus and more, among a long list of artists from across all genres.

One World: Together at Home is more of an awareness-raising event than a fundraiser; however, corporate partners' donations are going to the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund. The global organization has shipped more than 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to 68 countries, and 1.5 million coronavirus tests to 120 countries.

