Maren Morris is a wife and a mother, and one of country music’s most influential artists, so if you think comments from some internet trolls are going to keep her from doing her thing, think again.

The hitmaker’s latest run-in with the haters began on Tuesday (July 21), when the new mom headed to her Instagram page to share two photos of herself looking downright beautiful. Showing off a new hairstyle, she captioned the pics, "Wavy hair."

Soon after she shared the snaps, some of Morris’ biggest fans headed to the comment section, with everyone from RaeLynn and Erin Oprea to her husband Ryan Hurd throwing some much-deserved compliments her way. But there's always someone who wants to ruin the party.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t--s,” one follower wrote, referring to Morris' revealing top. “Yes it’s distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

The Grammy-winning artist quickly snapped back on her various social channels. On Twitter, she wrote, “Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off.”

And on Instagram, she responded, “Girl BYE. Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out.”

Morris and Hurd welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew, in March. In true supermom fashion, Morris debuted two new tracks – “Just for Now” and “Takes Two” – in June.

Morris is going to get more bonding time with her son coming up. On May 14, she announced that she was postponing her planned 2020 RSVP: The Tour until 2021, citing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).