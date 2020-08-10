Maren Morris Gives $70K to Nashville High School Band Program

Maren Morris is making a splash in Music City, yet again, only this time, she's doing it with her earnings. The singer's committed large sums to two Nashville institutions to improve separate facets of the Tennessee capital.

Recently, the "Girl" superstar donated $70,000 to the school band program at East Nashville Magnet High School by way of her Heroes Fund, the charity started by the singer to give back to the community. Morris tells the Tennessean that "public school music and theater departments [have] always held a special place in my heart." She remembers how her high school choir had to perform in "decade-old hand-me-down uniforms and sightread from torn books."

"Now that I am where I am, it gives me so much joy to give back money to the spark that inflamed my interest as a creative human being," she says. "With so much uncertainty for public schools this year during COVID, I wanted East Nashville Magnet to have one less worry for their fine arts department."

Around the same time, Morris pledged $10,000 to East Nashville watering hole the Fox Bar and Cocktail Club, just one of the many taverns in the city that has kept their doors closed amid the pandemic. On Twitter, she explains her support for the Fox after the Tennessean reported of several downtown bars using "loopholes" to serve maskless customers while neighborhood bars stayed closed.

"Broadway bars taking advantage of these loopholes right now are cannibalizing our Nashville small businesses who have been following the health orders since day 1," the singer says. "Going to donate to my friends at The Fox because this is absolutely heartbreaking."

A representative for Morris confirmed the bar donation amount to the newspaper.