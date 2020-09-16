Maren Morris accepted the 2020 ACM Awards honor of being named the Female Artist of the Year on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) in Nashville.

The "Girl" singer beat out fellow artists Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood in earning the distinction. After gospel singer CeCe Winans presented the category live from the Grand Ole Opry, Morris' acceptance speech displayed her characteristic humor and charm as the performer spoke to an empty venue and warned that she might need a bathroom break.

"This is weird, talking to no one, but I have so many people to thank," Morris said. "I'm going to try to make it short, but this is an award I never thought I would get to win. So thank you to the voters, thank you to my beautiful husband. And my new baby boy, Hayes, who is definitely asleep right now — I hope."

The singer continued, "Oh my God, I have to pee! Thank you so much, I am never going to forget this. Thank you to Sony. Thank you to my team. Janet at Red Light. Thank you, CAA. Ah, this is so crazy — thank you, country music! And vote!"

The 2020 ACM Awards broadcast graced viewers' screens this week after a five-month delay caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual award show, first scheduled for April in Las Vegas, was postponed to September in Nashville. The Academy announced this year's nominees in February.

