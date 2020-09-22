Maddie & Tae are making their first-ever foray into the world of Christmas music this holiday season. We Need Christmas is a six-song EP scheduled to come out on Oct. 23.

Highlighting seasonal classics such as "Holly Jolly Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "This Christmas," the project also includes two original songs that both bandmates had a hand in writing: "Merry Married Christmas" and the title track, "We Need Christmas." Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells produced the EP.

"We are so excited to share that we have created our very first Christmas project! This has always been a dream of ours," the duo explains on Instagram, sharing a snippet of the title track. "This project has been such a bright spot for us during 2020, and we hope it becomes one for you as well."

It's an especially festive year for Maddie & Tae's tourmates on the 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360, as all three acts — also including Runaway June and headliner Carrie Underwood — are dropping holiday albums this year. Underwood's release, My Gift, even includes an adorable version of "Little Drummer Boy" featuring her 5-year-old son, Isaiah.

Before We Need Christmas comes out in October, Maddie & Tae still have plenty to celebrate: They recently scored their second No. 1 hit with "Die From a Broken Heart," off the duo's sophomore album, The Way It Feels.

That single had yet another surprise in store, as the bandmates learned during a recent photo shoot for their holiday EP. Set against a Christmas-themed background, they unwrapped what they thought were prop gifts, only to discover that they were actually plaques celebrating the platinum certification of "Die From a Broken Heart."

Maddie & Tae's We Need Christmas Tracklisti:

1. "This Christmas" (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)

2. "Holly Jolly Christmas" (Johnny Marks)

3. "O Come All Ye Faithful" (Traditional)

4. "Merry Married Christmas" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)

5. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)

6. "We Need Christmas" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)