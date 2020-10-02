Mac Davis’ Family-Only Funeral Set for Monday

Mac Davis will be laid to rest on Monday (Oct. 5), during a private, family-only funeral in Lubbock, Texas, his hometown. Though the ceremony will be closed, fans are still invited to celebrate the lauded songwriter in town that day.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Davis can line up on Mac Davis Boulevard at the entrance to the Lubbock City Cemetery to watch the funeral motorcade make its way in around 1PM local time on Monday. Fans are also asked, in lieu of flowers, to send donations to MusiCares, the Recording Academy's charity for musicians and music industry professionals in times of need.

Davis, the writer of Elvis Presley's "In the Ghetto," among other hits, and a former ACM Entertainer of the Year winner was 78 years old. He died on Tuesday (Sept. 29), just one day after news broke that he was critically ill after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville.

Davis notched six Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart; "Hooked on Music" from 1981 charted the highest, at No. 2. He also earned four Top 10 hits on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. Davis is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Davis was also a prolific actor: In addition to starring in various TV specials, he had his own show, The Mac Davis Show, from 1974 to 1976. Davis continued to pick up acting roles throughout the 1980s, '90s and early 2000s, on King of the Hill, That '70s Show and Rodney, among others. His most recent acting credits on IMDB include a role in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings in 2019.

In the title track of his 1980 album "Texas in My Rearview Mirror," Davis sings, "And when I die you can bury me in Lubbock, Texas, in my jeans." According to his family, they will do just that.