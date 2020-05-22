From the moment the novel coronavirus began to take hold of the country and the world, Luke Combs has found ways to put fans' feelings into songs. Perhaps the best example is his current single, “Six Feet Apart,” but on Tuesday (May 19), the North Carolina native did it again, sharing a previously unreleased song called “Without You.”

“Here’s a new song that I had been playing on tour that I wrote for my parents, amazing fiancée and the best fans in the world,” Combs writes on Instagram alongside a video of himself performing the song live. “It’s called "Without You." Y’all check it out and let me know what you think.”

Combs quotes a specific lyric of the song: "It’s me they love to give the credit to, but me don’t mean a thing without you."

Although Combs and his fellow artists are quarantining and off the road, their tours cancelled or postponed as mass gatherings are temporarily banned, he's continued to keep a hold on the country music genre. Recently, Combs' sophomore album, 2019's What You See Is What You Get, found its way back to the top of the country albums chart.

Combs is also nominated in three categories at the 2020 ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. The show was moved from April to September on account of the pandemic.