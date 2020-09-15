Luke Combs Reveals His Wedding Song

Luke Combs and new wife Nicole Hocking debated the song they'd share their first dance to at their wedding, but ultimately chose the one that made the most sense.

The singer opened up to Taste of Country Nights about several key details from his wedding day, including the fact that the whole ceremony was in jeopardy until one week before the Aug. 1 celebration.

"We had to change venues a week out," Combs reveals, "so that was a lot of fun."

Translation: That was not a lot of fun. It caused his bride a ton of stress, but "we made it happen. It was really great. It was really perfect and I wouldn't have changed it for anything, to be honest with you."

Combs — who is an Entertainer of the Year nominee at the 2020 ACM Awards (Sept. 16 on CBS) — married Hocking after an 18-month engagement, but they've been dating since before he became a dependable country hitmaker. She worked in the music industry at the time of his courtship, and he had eyes for her early; in fact, he wrote a couple songs about his wife-to-be before they became serious, including "Beautiful Crazy," a six-week No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

That's the song the chose for their first dance, Combs dished on Tuesday (Sept. 15), during ACM Awards Radio Row remote interviews. "We wrestled with the idea of, 'Is that corny and is it weird?'" he shares. "It ended up being like, 'You know what? This is the thing. We need to do this thing.'"

In addition to potentially being a big winner on Wednesday night, Combs will be a performer. Expect him to sing "Better Together" from the Grand Ole Opry, one of three venues being used for the 2020 ACM Awards. He'll also take part in the opening performance when all five Entertainer of the Year nominees perform a medley of hits.

