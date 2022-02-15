Valentine's Day is extra special in Luke Combs' household this year: His wife, Nicole, is currently pregnant with the couple's first son. The "Forever After All" star marked the occasion on social media, sharing a couple of photos and a sweet sentiment.

"Happy Valentine's Day to this amazing woman," Combs notes. "Getting to spend every day with you is a blessing I will never take for granted. Thank you for making me laugh, making me smile, being there for me and loving me for who I am."

He also looked ahead to the couple's next life chapter as parents. "I can't wait to raise our family with you," Combs says, "and spend a whole lot more years together. I love you."

Over on her social media, Nicole also celebrated the holiday. She posted two throwback snapshots of herself and her country star husband hanging out on the water together, writing "Happy Valentine's Day to the person who makes every day feel like Valentine's Day. I couldn't love you more."

She adds, "I can't wait to raise a lil wild boy with you."

In the comments section, Combs agreed with her excitement, replying "We're gonna be kicka-- parents babe!"

The couple shared their baby news in late January via social media. In his post, the singer heralded the arrival of "Lil dude Combs," noting that the new addition to the family is due spring 2022. In their announcement, both Combs and Nicole shared a photo of the two of them together, holding up a sonogram image and cradling her baby bump.

The couple first began dating in 2016, when Combs was still just an up-and-coming artist who had, at the time, "no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal," he previously told People.

Nicole has been the inspiration behind several of Combs' songs, including the No. 1 hits "Beautiful Crazy" and "Forever After All." They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in an intimate southern Florida beach ceremony in August 2020.

