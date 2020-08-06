Luke Combs surprise wedding included a tall white cake that looks as if it could quench your thirst.

The "Lovin' on You" singer married longtime girlfriend Nicole Hocking on Saturday (Aug. 1), after a 20-month engagement. The private ceremony took place at their home in south Florida, with People revealing that a larger gathering will take place in 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The guests look to have been treated well — literally. Combs and his bride's wedding cake was a tall beer can and the words "Nicole & Beer Never Broke My Heart," a not-too-subtle tribute to his 2019 chart-topping song "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Hocking's picture of the pastry tower also shows the pair dressed casually, locked in love as they grip a cold beverage of some sort:

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever," Combs wrote on Instagram in announcing the wedding. Hocking — for whom Combs wrote "Beautiful Crazy" — shared the same pictures and said, "Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

The couple started dating in 2016, the same year the singer's song "Hurricane" started to become a hit. Appropriately, a tropical storm (later a hurricane) was bearing down on their location at the time of the wedding.