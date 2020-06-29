The novel coronavirus pandemic has put a wrench in just about everyone’s plans for 2020, yet artists including Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and Lindsay Ell continue to feed our hearts with new music. But the artist who seems the busiest over this unexpected break just might be Luke Combs.

Recently, the ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist teased fans when he shared a picture on Instagram of a recording studio. Two men behind the glass appear to be working on mixing something up.

Combs has been quite busy over the past few months, serving up an almost constant string of new music for fans to check out. Most recently, he shared an unreleased song called “Cold as You” and, in the caption, asked what the fans think of the track.

According to their reactions, they love it.

It remains to be seen what will happen to “Cold as You” or any of the other songs that Combs has shared recently.

Back in May, Combs and Church celebrated their song “Does To Me” going to No. 1. That song is Combs' eighth consecutive No. 1 single, making him the first artist to have his first eight singles reach the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and extending his record-breaking streak at country radio.

Also currently making its way up the charts is Combs’ song “Six Feet Apart," which he co-wrote with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder as a reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic.

