The mystery surrounding the song that Luke Combs would end up performing at the 2021 CMA Awards was finally solved when the North Carolina native stepped onstage to perform his new song, "Doin' This."

The "Cold as You" hitmaker had spent the week leading up to Country Music's Biggest Night hinting that he had a new song to share — a song that he had yet to share anywhere before, and a song that would usher in a new chapter in the career of the country music titan.

So obviously, the audience was all ears as Combs started to tell the story that began when someone asked him during an interview what he would be doing if he wasn't a big country music star.

His answer shouldn't surprise anyone. What he explained through the endearing lyrics of "Doin' This" was that, in essence, whether he was playing in some no-name town or on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Combs would be doing exactly this: Playing music for all who will listen.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.